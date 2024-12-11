Madras High Court dismisses case against Chennai Press Club elections

Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a case challenging the conduct of elections to the Chennai Press Club.

On Wednesday, Justice G. Jayachandran, a single-Bench judge, declined to entertain a suit filed by T.M. Viswanaath, a member of the Chennai Press Club.

The elections, scheduled for December 15, will take place after a 25-year gap, the last being held in 1999.

The elections aim to select a complete set of new office-bearers, including a president, two vice presidents, a general secretary, a treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five committee members.

Only primary members of the club are eligible to contest and vote in the elections.

Justice Jayachandran advised the plaintiff to approach the court after the declaration of results if he remained dissatisfied with the election process.

The elections are being conducted under the supervision of a Special Guidance Committee (SGC).

The 12-member SGC, led by veteran journalist N. Ram, had earlier constituted a subcommittee to finalise the list of members and appointed retired High Court Judge, V. Bharathidasan as the Election Officer.

The plaintiff sought to restrain the subcommittee from enrolling fresh members to the club.

However, P. Wilson, Senior Counsel representing the club, argued that the elections were being held after several years, and some individuals were attempting to block the process.

He noted that this group had been occupying the club for a long time.

Wilson further stated that the plaintiff had not challenged the election notification or the finalised voter list, and under such circumstances, the court could not grant an injunction against the polls.

Senior Counsel R. Singaravelan, representing another Chennai Press Club member who opposed the plea, emphasised that the elections, being conducted after decades, should not be obstructed.

Justice Jayachandran dismissed the case and clarified that the election process could proceed uninterrupted.

He added that any grievances could be raised in court after the elections and the announcement of results.