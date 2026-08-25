Madras High Court sets deadline for CM Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna to seek dismissal of election petitions

Chennai: The Madras High Court has warned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna that they could each face a penalty of Rs 50,000 if they fail to file applications seeking the dismissal of election petitions against them by August 27.

The warning was issued by Justice V. Lakshminarayanan while hearing petitions challenging the election victories of the two leaders from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies.

DMK candidate R.D. Sekar, along with voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan, had filed separate election petitions questioning Vijay’s victory from the Perambur constituency.

In a similar petition, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj challenged Aadhav Arjuna’s election from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

When the cases came up for hearing, counsel representing the Chief Minister sought two weeks to file an application requesting the dismissal of the petitions. The judge, however, declined to grant the requested time, observing that the court had already made it clear during the previous hearing that no further extension would be allowed for filing such an application.

Justice Lakshminarayanan referred to Section 86 of the Representation of the People Act and underlined the need for the speedy disposal of election disputes.

He observed that election petitions should, as far as practicable, be heard continuously and concluded within six months from the date on which they are presented before the High Court.

Counsel appearing for Aadhav Arjuna also informed the court that the minister intended to submit an application seeking rejection of the election petition against him and requested additional time for completing the process.

The court refused to provide a two-week extension to his side as well.

The judge ultimately granted both Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna time until August 27 to file their respective dismissal applications.

The court made it clear that failure to submit the applications within the stipulated deadline would result in the imposition of a Rs 50,000 penalty.

The matter is expected to be taken up again after the deadline, when the court will consider any applications filed by the Chief Minister and the minister and decide the further course of proceedings in the election disputes.