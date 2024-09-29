Madrassa Students Attacked on Train to Mumbai by Two Intoxicated Individuals

Maharashtra

A youth named Sushil, who was also traveling in the same coach, attempted to intervene and stop the attackers. However, the two men turned on him as well, beating him for his efforts to defend the students.

Fouzia Farhana29 September 2024
In a disturbing incident, a group of Madrassa students traveling in the general coach of a train bound for Mumbai were assaulted by two unidentified individuals on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were under the influence of alcohol and began targeting the students without provocation.

A youth named Sushil, who was also traveling in the same coach, attempted to intervene and stop the attackers. However, the two men turned on him as well, beating him for his efforts to defend the students.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of passengers in public transport, especially those traveling in general compartments.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers. No arrests have been made so far.

