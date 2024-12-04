Maha: HC asks Mumbai police to produce Muslim man’s Hindu girl partner in court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the city police to produce Hindu girl who claims to be partner of a Muslim man, before court on December nine, a lawyer said here on Wednasday.

The girl is presently housed by police at a government-run women’s shelter home in Chembur area of city.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muslim man, a division bench, led by Justice Bharati Dangre, also directed the petitioner-man to remain present before the court on the day of hearing on December nine.

The man has moved the court seeking the woman’s immediate release, arguing that her detention was unlawful and in violation of her fundamental rights.

He also pointed out to the court that he was falsely implicated in an extortion case filed by the woman’s parents.

Upon which, the court directed the police not to arrest the man in the case till Monday.

“Don’t arrest him till Monday. We want to see what is what,” the bench remarked.

The anticipatory bail petition filed by the man in connection with the extortion case is scheduled to be heard on December five by the Sessions court here.

The woman is lodged at the government shelter following complaints by her parents and several third parties, including members of the Bajrang Dal and other groups, who raised concerns over her relationship with the Muslim man.

Acting on these complaints, police intervened and allegedly placed the woman at the Shaskriya Stree Bhishekari Khikar Kendra (Government Women’s Hostel) in Chembur.

The petitioner then approached the court, arguing that this was done despite the woman’s repeated assertions that she was living with the man voluntarily in a consensual live-in relationship.