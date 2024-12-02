Maha Kumbh 2025: App-based e-rickshaws, e-autos to enhance local transport

Prayagraj: In the run-up to Maha Kumbh 2025, a significant step has been taken to improve local transport for devotees visiting Prayagraj. Starting December 15, an app-based booking service for e-rickshaws and e-autos will be available, on platforms like Ola and Uber.

This initiative aims to provide a convenient, eco-friendly, and affordable transport option that will address the issue of arbitrary fare charges.

As per the key features, all e-vehicle drivers will undergo rigorous training to ensure courteous behaviour with guests, including language assistance through Google Voice.

A dedicated fleet of taxis driven by women will enhance safety and convenience for female devotees, with 30-40 pink taxis operational initially. Fares will be pre-determined on a per-km basis, ensuring transparency and affordability.

Comfy E Mobility, a UP-based startup recognised by Startup India, is spearheading the e-rickshaw initiative. Founder and Director Manu Gupta emphasised that the service aims to provide safe, environment-friendly transport.

The app-based service will launch with an initial fleet of 300 e-rickshaws, fully equipped with GPRS tracking and covered seating. Moreover, no commission will be charged to drivers, ensuring affordable rides for passengers.

For safety and accessibility, only verified drivers will be taken. E-vehicles will be available at key locations — railway stations, bus stands, airports, and hotels. There will be Call Centre support to address complaints or issues.

The initiative aligns with the Yogi government’s goal of an environmentally friendly Maha Kumbh by promoting electric vehicles.

Comfy E Mobility said that this initiative serves as a pilot for eco-friendly urban transport, with plans to extend it to other cities in Uttar Pradesh post-Maha Kumbh. He stressed the dual goals of reducing air pollution and creating employment opportunities while making the Maha Kumbh a memorable and sustainable event.

The Kumbh Mela 2025, which is the largest human congregation on the Earth, is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 with an estimated 45 crore devotees expected to arrive.

The government has bolstered its transport infrastructure. Over 7,000 roadways buses, 550 shuttle buses, and 3,000 trains (including 1,000 additional ones) will facilitate intercity travel.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district. The newly-formed district will be known as Maha Kumbh Mela district.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, to inaugurate major development works, etc.

This step has been taken to smoothly manage the special event of Kumbh Mela and conduct administrative work in a better manner.