Maharashtra Cabinet Introduces Unique ID for Infrastructure Projects, Similar to Aadhaar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has announced a major decision to assign a unique ID to all infrastructure projects across the state, mirroring the Aadhaar system used for individuals.

This move is set to streamline project planning and avoid the duplication of work, ultimately saving significant costs.

Unique ID for Infrastructure Projects

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the unique ID system will address the issue of repetitive development activities carried out by multiple departments at the same location, which has resulted in the wastage of funds. The Chief Minister emphasized that, just as Aadhaar helped identify and exclude duplicate beneficiaries, this new system will prevent the repetition of infrastructure work and ensure better resource management.

The new ID system will be integrated into a central dashboard, offering real-time information on the location and progress of each project. This will not only improve transparency but also enable better planning and balanced development across Maharashtra. The projects will be aligned with platforms like the PM Gati Shakti Portal and the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) for seamless coordination.

Committee to Oversee Implementation

A special committee has been formed to finalize the format of the unique ID system. The committee includes senior officials such as Rajagopal Deora, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning, Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary (Expenditure), Eknath Dawle, Principal Secretary of Rural Development, and Praveen Gedam, Divisional Commissioner of Nashik. The committee will present its report to the Cabinet for approval.

IT Platform for Social Development Corporations

In addition to the infrastructure project ID system, the Cabinet has also decided to bring all social development corporations in Maharashtra onto a unified IT platform. This initiative will allow citizens to access various government schemes and benefits from a single location, promoting the government’s goal of ‘Ease of Living’ for all sections of society.

A separate committee has been formed to finalize the IT platform for social development corporations. This team will be led by Asim Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Vikas Rastogi, Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Vijay Waghmare, Secretary of Rural Development, and Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Divisional Commissioner.

E-Cabinet Proposal

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, the Maharashtra Cabinet has proposed the introduction of an ‘e-cabinet’ system, modeled on the ‘e-office’ concept. The new system will allow Cabinet members to handle agendas digitally, reducing paper usage and supporting the state’s green initiatives.