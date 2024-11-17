Maharashtra Elections 2024: Authorities Seize Goods Worth ₹27.68 Crore in Thane District Amid Poll Code Enforcement

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 draw closer, authorities in Thane district have ramped up enforcement measures to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to official reports, cash, liquor, narcotics, and other contraband worth a staggering ₹27.68 crore have been seized from 18 constituencies in Thane since the code of conduct came into effect on October 15, 2024.

This large-scale crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts to curb electoral malpractice and ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Breakdown of Seized Goods in Thane District

The seizure of these goods reflects the vigilance of authorities across Thane district. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the items confiscated:

Cash: Authorities intercepted and seized cash worth ₹15.59 crore.

Liquor: Alcohol valued at ₹3.01 crore was confiscated during inspections.

Narcotics: Drugs and illegal substances worth ₹1.79 crore were seized.

Jewellery and Valuables: Authorities recovered gold, silver, and other valuables worth ₹23.26 lakh.

Free Distribution Materials: Goods intended for free distribution, valued at ₹7.05 crore, were also seized.

These items were confiscated during inspections carried out by Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and flying squads deployed across the district.

Proactive Measures: How Authorities Ensured Compliance

The district administration employed multiple strategies to curb illegal activities and prevent violations of the Model Code of Conduct.



Vehicle Inspections: SSTs and flying squads intercepted vehicles, particularly in vulnerable areas, to prevent the transportation of illegal items.

SSTs and flying squads intercepted vehicles, particularly in vulnerable areas, to prevent the transportation of illegal items. Monitoring Financial Transactions: Authorities closely monitored large financial transactions, scrutinizing movements of unaccounted cash.

Authorities closely monitored large financial transactions, scrutinizing movements of unaccounted cash. Narcotics Crackdown: Special teams were tasked with identifying and intercepting drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

Special teams were tasked with identifying and intercepting drug trafficking networks operating in the region. Storage Inspections: Authorities inspected warehouses and storage facilities to ensure they were not being used to hoard goods for illegal distribution.

These proactive measures not only ensured adherence to the Model Code of Conduct but also sent a clear message against electoral malpractice.

Election Date: Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are scheduled for November 20, 2024 .

Polls for the are scheduled for . Vote Counting: The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024.

The ongoing crackdown is part of broader efforts to maintain the integrity of the election process and deter violations that could influence voter behavior.

Significance of Seizures: Ensuring Free and Fair Elections

The confiscation of goods worth ₹27.68 crore underscores the government’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections. Such enforcement measures are crucial for:

Preventing Electoral Malpractice: The confiscation of cash and goods intended for voter bribery ensures that elections are not influenced by illegal means.

Maintaining Public Trust: Demonstrating zero tolerance for violations reinforces public confidence in the electoral process.

Setting a Precedent: Strict enforcement sets a precedent for future elections, deterring individuals and organizations from engaging in illegal activities.

Key Constituencies in Thane Under Watch

Thane district, a significant region in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, includes 18 constituencies that play a pivotal role in the state’s political landscape. The enforcement measures are particularly stringent in these areas to prevent any attempts to sway voter sentiment through illegal means.

Impact on Election Preparedness

The seizure of contraband worth ₹27.68 crore is a testament to the efficiency of the deployed surveillance teams and squads. These actions reflect the administration’s dedication to ensuring a level playing field for all candidates and political parties. As Maharashtra gears up for the elections, such stringent measures will continue to safeguard the democratic process.