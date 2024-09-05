Maharashtra News | Parents Forced to Carry Deceased Sons for 15 Kilometers Due to Lack of Ambulance

Gadchiroli: In a heart-wrenching incident, a poor couple from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district was forced to carry the bodies of their two young sons on their shoulders for 15 kilometers after failing to receive timely medical attention. Both boys, under the age of 10, were suffering from fever and reportedly died due to a lack of prompt medical care.

The video of the parents walking through muddy, forested paths with their sons’ bodies was shared on social media by opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar. The disturbing footage highlights the severe inadequacies in Gadchiroli’s healthcare system, exposing the grim reality of healthcare access in remote tribal regions.

According to Wadettiwar, the children’s condition worsened due to the absence of timely medical intervention. The lack of ambulance services in the region forced the grieving parents to undertake the arduous journey to their village, carrying their sons’ bodies on foot.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with Wadettiwar condemning the government for its failure to provide basic healthcare services in the region. “While state ministers boast about development, they should visit underprivileged areas like Gadchiroli to witness the harsh realities on the ground,” he said.

This tragedy comes just days after another devastating event in Vidarbha’s Melghat tribal region. On September 1, a pregnant woman gave birth at home due to the unavailability of an ambulance. The baby was stillborn, and the mother later died as well. These incidents have triggered a wave of anger on social media, demanding accountability from the government.

Despite the growing criticism, there has been no official response from the government yet. The situation has raised serious concerns about healthcare infrastructure in remote areas of Maharashtra, particularly in tribal regions like Gadchiroli.