Majid Hussain vs Feroz Khan: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Hears Fight Case

Hyderabad: Today, the Commissioner of Police & Addl. District Magistrate (Executive), Hyderabad Police Commissionerate held the Executive Court at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (TGICCC) buildings, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and examined the information placed before the Court by the SHO, Humayun Nagar Police Station.

There is a political rivalry between Mohd. Majid Hussain, MLA/AIMIM, Nampally Assembly Constituency and Mohd Feroz Khan, (Congress/Nampally A/C MLA contestant) to assert dominance in the area.

On October 7, 2024, while Mohd Majid Hussain, MLA/AIMIM along with his followers were observing the civic work of CC road at Feroz Gandhi Nagar under the limits of Humayun Nagar Police Station, Mohd Feroz Khan/Congress along with his followers came there for inspecting the civic work.

But Mohd Majid Hussain, MLA/AIMIM and his followers took objection, leading to quarrel between both the groups and chaos broke out as both the groups started attacking each other with fist blows and pelting stones, which resulted in injuries to some of the followers of both the groups besides causing panic among the public causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity in the area.

The police intervened and dispersed the cadres of both the parties and registered a case under Section 194 BNS, 2023 against the respondents of the both the parties.

The Commissioner of Police & Addl. District Magistrate (Executive), Hyderabad Police Commissionerate inquired the details of the information from the SHO, Humayun Nagar P.S, who apprised the Court that there is a political rivalry between the both groups and they are at loggerheads resorting to illegal and wrongful acts causing breach of peace affecting the public tranquillity in the limits of Humayun Nagar P.S and its adjoining areas.

He also requested to bind them over for the reasonable period the Court deems fit, as there is every likelihood of disturbance to the peace and tranquillity.

The Commissioner of Police & Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) heard the version of respondents of both the groups (10 of Group-A led by Mohd Majid Hussain, MLA/AIMIM and nine of Group-B led by Mohd Feroz Khan of Congress and advised them suitably to refrain from such provocative activities and the case adjourned for further hearing.

If any person or groups, one or more who is likely to commit an act that result into disturbing the peace and public tranquillity in the area, he/she/they can be bound over u/s 126 BNSS, 2023 (construed with Sec.107 CrPC) by directing them to execute bond for keeping the peace in the said area for a given period of time, provided such an act is likely to disturb public peace or tranquillity at large.