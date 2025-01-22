Major Announcement: Six New Judges Appointed in Two High Courts – What’s Next?

New Delhi: The Central Government has officially cleared the appointment of four additional judges to the Telangana High Court and two additional judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as per notifications issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

Telangana High Court Appointments

In accordance with Article 224(1) of the Constitution of India, the following judicial officers have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Telangana High Court:

Smt. Tirumala Devi Eada (Alias Thirupathamma K.) – Appointed till June 1, 2026. Smt. Renuka Yam – Appointed for a term of two years. Shri Narsing Rao Nandikonda – Appointed for a term of two years. Shri Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah – Appointed for a term of two years.

These appointments were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, during its meeting on January 11, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Appointments

Two judicial officers have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court:

Shri Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma – Appointed for a term of two years. Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao – Appointed for a term of two years.

These appointments were also recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium during its January 11 meeting.

Official Notifications

The official notification stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President has approved the appointments effective from the date the respective judges assume charge of their offices.”

The decision highlights the government’s efforts to strengthen the judiciary in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by addressing the shortage of judges in these high courts.