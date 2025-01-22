RG Kar Case: Will the High Court Overturn Life Sentence for Convict Sanjay Roy?

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court announced on Wednesday that it would hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the victim’s family, and the convict before deciding on the admission of an appeal by the West Bengal government. The appeal challenges the life imprisonment sentence awarded to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, arguing it is inadequate.

Case Background

On August 9, 2024, an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in North Kolkata was raped and murdered. The Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until the end of his natural life. However, the West Bengal government has sought capital punishment, terming the sentence insufficient.

Legal Battle Over Appeal Rights

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation on August 13, 2024, after a Calcutta High Court order, opposed the state’s appeal. Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar argued that as the prosecuting agency, the CBI has exclusive rights to challenge the trial court’s sentence on the grounds of inadequacy.

State Advocate General Kishore Dutta countered, stating that the state government, along with the victim’s family and the convict, also has the right to appeal against the quantum of punishment. He emphasized that capital punishment is warranted in this heinous case.

Court Hearing on January 27

The division bench, presided over by Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, has scheduled the hearing for January 27, 2025. The court will deliberate on the arguments from the CBI, the victim’s family, and the convict’s legal counsel before ruling on the admissibility of the state’s appeal.