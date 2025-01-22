‘Change the Laws or More Lives Will Be Lost’: Indore Man’s Last Note

Indore: A 28-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a note accusing his wife, her family, and relatives of harassment. He also claimed that women were misusing legal provisions in the country and urged the government to reform these laws, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Incident

The deceased, identified as Nitin Padiyar, was found hanging in his home in the Banganga police station area. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra, Padiyar named his wife, mother-in-law, and other in-laws in his purported suicide note, accusing them of harassment.

Contents of the Suicide Note

In the note, Padiyar stated:

Appeal to the Government: He urged the Government of India to amend laws, claiming they are being misused by women, which is leading to the suffering of men and their families.

He urged the to amend laws, claiming they are being misused by women, which is leading to the suffering of men and their families. Advice to Youth: He cautioned young Indians against marriage, advising that if they do marry, they should do so with a legal agreement.

He cautioned young Indians against marriage, advising that if they do marry, they should do so with a legal agreement. Call for Justice: Padiyar appealed for justice after his death, warning others to “wait for their turn” if no action was taken.

Ongoing Investigation

The police have conducted a post-mortem and are investigating the allegations mentioned in the note. “Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” said Mishra.

Similar Incident in Bengaluru

This tragedy follows a similar case in Bengaluru last month, where a 34-year-old tech executive also died by suicide. He left a suicide note and video alleging harassment by his estranged wife and her family, including legal battles over murder and dowry harassment charges.

Growing Concerns Over Misuse of Laws

This incident has reignited debates over the alleged misuse of laws meant to protect women. Activists and experts have called for a balanced legal approach to prevent misuse while safeguarding genuine victims.