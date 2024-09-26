Major Cause of Increasing Breast Cancer Cases in Women Discovered

London: Every year, millions of women worldwide lose their lives to breast cancer, the most common form of cancer among women. A new study has uncovered a significant factor that increases this risk: the consumption of dangerous chemicals through food.

Published in the Frontiers in Toxicology journal, the study highlighted that 189 chemicals, known as carcinogens, which potentially cause breast cancer, are commonly found in Food Contact Materials (FCMs). These materials are used in food packaging and come into direct or indirect contact with food during production, processing, storage, or use.

Researchers identified 40 chemicals in food packaging as hazardous, with potential cancer-causing properties. Additionally, the study found that people are ingesting 76 carcinogenic chemicals through their food.

The research also pointed out a worrying trend of rising breast cancer cases in women under 40, while older women continue to suffer from the disease, with millions having lost their lives to it.