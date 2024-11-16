Major Fire in Manikonda: LPG Cylinder Explosion Leaves Residents in Panic

Hyderabad: A devastating fire broke out at Golden Orion Apartments in Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Hyderabad, following an LPG cylinder explosion after an initial electric short circuit.

Incident Details

The fire erupted in one of the apartments and quickly escalated when an LPG cylinder inside the flat exploded. The powerful blast caused the flames to spread rapidly, engulfing large building sections. The intensity of the fire led to panic among residents, though timely evacuation ensured that all family members from the affected flat escaped unharmed.

Damages

While there were no casualties or injuries reported, the property damage is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh. The fire destroyed furniture, appliances, and other valuables, leaving the affected families in distress.

Firefighting Challenges

Fire safety personnel responded promptly to the emergency but initially faced significant challenges due to the lack of proper access to the apartment complex. Narrow entry points and parked vehicles delayed the firefighting operation.

After overcoming these hurdles, three fire brigades arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. Their efforts prevented the flames from spreading further and potentially causing more destruction in the densely populated area.

Call for Better Safety Measures

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter fire safety compliance in residential complexes. Experts have emphasized the importance of maintaining clear access routes for emergency services and regular checks on electrical wiring and LPG systems to prevent such disasters in the future.

Residents and authorities are now urging builders and apartment associations to prioritize fire safety infrastructure and ensure adherence to safety regulations.