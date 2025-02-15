Major Road Accident in Prayagraj: 10 Devotees Killed, 19 Injured in Bolero-Bus Collision

Prayagraj: A tragic road accident occurred late Friday night on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway in Meja, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of ten devotees and leaving nineteen others injured.

Local authorities, including the police, rushed to the accident site upon receiving the distress call. The bodies of the deceased were taken into custody, and the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The fatal collision involved a Bolero SUV carrying devotees and a tourist bus. According to preliminary reports, the Bolero, which was traveling at high speed, crashed head-on into the bus. Unfortunately, all ten passengers in the Bolero lost their lives on the spot. The victims were identified as residents of Korba district in Chhattisgarh, who were en route to Sangam for a holy dip during the ongoing religious fair in Prayagraj.

The accident also left nineteen bus passengers injured. These devotees, hailing from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, were returning to Varanasi after visiting Sangam. They were immediately admitted to the Ramnagar Community Health Center (CHC) for medical attention.

Eyewitness Accounts and Cause of the Accident

Eyewitnesses claim that the tourist bus was traveling in its designated lane when the high-speed Bolero suddenly veered into its path, resulting in the deadly collision. A survivor from the bus, Rodmal, shared his harrowing experience: “Most of us were asleep when the crash happened. I was awake and seated in the bus cabin when I saw the Bolero speeding toward us before the impact.”

Identification of the Deceased

Authorities identified the deceased passengers of the Bolero through Aadhaar cards and mobile numbers found in their belongings. The victims have been named as:

Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal

Santosh Soni

Bhagirathi Jaiswal

Somnath

Ajay Banjare

Saurabh Kumar Soni

Ganga Das Verma

Shiva Rajput

Deepak Verma

Raju Sahu

Their families have been informed, and they are en route from Chhattisgarh to claim the bodies. The group was traveling directly from Chhattisgarh to participate in the Mahakumbh religious event in Prayagraj.

Condolences from Leaders and Authorities

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the tragic incident, stating, “The road accident on the Mirzapur Highway in Prayagraj is extremely unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Prayagraj, Dr. A.K. Tiwari, confirmed the details of the accident, adding, “This unfortunate incident occurred when a bus collided with a Bolero, leading to the immediate death of all Bolero passengers. The bus was heading from Prayagraj to Raigarh.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took immediate cognizance of the incident and conveyed his condolences to the grieving families. He directed officials to accelerate relief operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. He also prayed for their quick recovery.

Safety Concerns and Road Accident Prevention Measures

This tragic accident raises serious concerns about road safety, particularly for high-speed vehicles on highways. Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to speed limits, avoiding reckless driving, and using seat belts to prevent such devastating collisions.

The Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway has witnessed multiple accidents in recent years, prompting the local administration to consider additional safety measures, such as:

Installing more speed breakers and traffic monitoring cameras

Increasing police patrols on accident-prone stretches

Educating drivers on the dangers of overspeeding and reckless driving

Final Thoughts

The Prayagraj road accident serves as a tragic reminder of the risks associated with negligent driving. As the families of the deceased mourn their loss, the government and local authorities must take stronger initiatives to ensure the safety of travelers on highways. Proper road safety awareness, strict enforcement of traffic laws, and emergency response readiness can help prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.

As investigations continue, authorities urge all travelers, especially those participating in religious pilgrimages, to exercise caution and prioritize road safety. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover swiftly.