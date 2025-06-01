Major Traffic Disruptions Expected Near Nampally and Parade Ground on June 2

Hyderabad: Commuters heading to Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station are advised to start early and consider alternative routes or Metro Rail due to traffic restrictions in place for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on June 2. The celebrations will take place at Gun Park, Nampally, and Parade Ground, leading to significant traffic diversions between 6 AM and 1 PM.

Major Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

To manage the large influx of people attending the events, Hyderabad Traffic Police have implemented several route diversions:

Traffic from Saifabad towards Hyderabad Traffic Police junction will be redirected towards Iqbal Minar junction.

Vehicles moving from Nampally ‘T’ junction towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted via BJR Statue.

Traffic from Begumpet towards Sangeeth ‘X’ roads will follow the route through Balamrai, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, YMCA, and St. Johns Rotary.

Commuters from Patny towards Trimulgherry are advised to take the YMCA-Sweekar Upkar-Picket route.

Vehicles from Sangeeth ‘X’ road heading to Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, Paradise, CTO, and Rasoolpura.

Traffic from Alugaddabavi and Secunderabad Railway Station will be rerouted via Sangeeth ‘X’ road towards Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise.

Traffic originating from Bowenpally and Tadbund towards Tivoli will be diverted through CTO, Ranigunj, and Tank Bund.

Routes from Karkhana and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to SBI-Patny will be redirected via YMCA, Clock Tower, and Patny or Tivoli-Brook Bond-Balamrai-CTO.

Traffic from Patny will be rerouted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Vehicles from RTA Trimulgherry and Karkhana heading towards Plaza will be diverted through Sweekar-Upakar, YMCA or Brook Bond, Balamrai, CTO.

Expected Traffic Congestion Areas

Commuters should anticipate heavy traffic and congestion near the following junctions:

Ravindra Bharathi

AR Petrol Pump

Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction

Chilakalguda X roads

Alugaddabavi X roads

Sangeeth X roads

YMCA X roads

Patny X roads

SBH X roads

Plaza

CTO junction

Brooke Bond junction

Tivoli Junction

Sweekar Upakar junction

Secunderabad Club

Trimulgherry ‘X’ roads

Tadbund ‘X’ road

Diamond Point

Bowenpally ‘X’ road

Rasoolpura

Begumpet and Paradise

Parking and Travel Assistance

Attendees and district buses are requested to use designated parking areas to avoid further congestion. For any travel emergencies or assistance, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Tips for Commuters

Start your journey early to avoid last-minute rush.

Use Metro Rail as an efficient alternative to avoid traffic delays.

Follow official traffic signs and police directions during the event.

Stay updated on traffic conditions and plan your travel accordingly to ensure a smooth and safe journey on June 2.