Man Attempts Suicide After Alleged Police Assault Amid Family Disputes

In a tragic incident, a man named Shivaprasad attempted suicide after reportedly facing mental distress due to alleged physical assault by a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Korutla.

His wife, Kavitha, had filed a complaint against him on September 19, citing ongoing family disputes.

According to the victim’s sister, Shivaprasad was summoned to the police station for counseling on September 22, where he claimed to have been assaulted by SI Shweta.

Following this distressing event, Shivaprasad poured petrol on himself and attempted to take his own life the next morning.

The case has raised serious concerns regarding police conduct and the mental well-being of individuals involved in family disputes.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the allegations against the police officer and the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.