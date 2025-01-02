Man Declared Dead by Doctors Comes Back to Life After Ambulance Hit Speed Breaker

A 65-year-old man in Maharashtra, declared dead by doctors after a heart attack, comes back to life when an ambulance carrying his body hits a speed breaker. Read this miraculous story of survival.

In a miraculous turn of events, a 65-year-old man from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who was declared dead by doctors, “came back to life” after an ambulance carrying his presumed lifeless body hit a speed breaker.

The Incident: A Heart-Stopping Miracle

On December 16, 2025, Pandurang Ulpe, a resident of Kasaba-Bawada, suffered a severe heart attack and was rushed to a local private hospital. After receiving initial treatment, the hospital staff declared him dead, and his family began the sorrowful preparations to take his body back to their home for his last rites.

An ambulance was arranged to carry Ulpe’s body back to his home, where relatives and neighbors had already gathered upon hearing the sad news. However, the fateful moment came when the ambulance crossed a speed breaker on its journey.

As the ambulance passed over the speed bump, Ulpe’s family noticed something extraordinary. The fingers of his “lifeless” body moved, prompting immediate panic and confusion. His wife, who was sitting beside the body, exclaimed, “When we were bringing his ‘body’ home, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker, and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers.”

A Swift Change in Fate

The family immediately took action, rushing Ulpe back to another hospital. He was admitted to the ICU, where doctors discovered he was still alive. Ulpe underwent angioplasty, and after careful medical intervention, he regained his health.

“It was a terrifying moment, but I’m thankful to God for saving him,” said Ulpe’s wife, expressing her disbelief at the turn of events.

Pandurang Ulpe’s Recovery

Ulpe, now recovering, shared his perspective on the incident. “I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don’t remember what happened afterward, including who took me to the hospital,” he told news agency PTI.

Two weeks after the speed breaker incident, Pandurang Ulpe was discharged from the hospital on Monday, marking the end of his miraculous recovery.

The Hospital’s Silence

The private hospital that initially declared Ulpe dead has yet to release a statement on the incident. The situation has sparked questions regarding the accuracy of the hospital’s initial diagnosis, which has raised concerns among the family and the local community.

This miraculous recovery has become a topic of discussion in Kolhapur, with people attributing Ulpe’s survival to a divine miracle or the sheer unpredictability of life and death.

For Pandurang Ulpe and his family, this event has become a symbol of hope, leaving them thankful for the miraculous second chance at life.

Note: This article highlights the unexplainable events surrounding Ulpe’s case, leaving us with a deeper appreciation for the mysteries of life.