Man married 15 women and blackmailed them with obscene videos; Arrested

Odisha: A man who entered into fake marriages with 15 women from different states in India, making obscene videos and blackmailing them, has been arrested from Odisha.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, 43-year-old Biranchi Narayan Nath was arrested. He used fake profiles on matrimonial websites to pose as a railway officer, income tax officer, and customs officer. He targeted widows and divorced women.

The case came to light when a woman from Cuttack filed a complaint last week about being blackmailed by Biranchi Nath. The woman’s husband had died in a road accident in 2022, and she contacted Biranchi Nath’s profile in 2023 intending to remarry. Biranchi had used the name Purvakar Srivastava and presented himself as a TTE (ticket checker).

According to a senior officer from the police crime branch, Biranchi emotionally entrapped the woman by repeatedly calling her after gaining her family’s consent for marriage. During video calls, he recorded obscene videos of the woman and exploited her physically and financially for five months. During this time, he extorted approximately five lakh Indian rupees and 32 grams of gold from the woman.

Investigations revealed that Biranchi had deceived multiple women across various states. His phone records indicated that around 15 women had fallen into his trap.