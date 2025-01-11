Man Receives Rupees 210 Crore Electricity Bill: How Did This Unthinkable Mistake Occur?

In a bizarre incident in Himachal Pradesh, a businessman in Hamirpur was shocked when the electricity board sent him an electricity bill amounting to a staggering Rs 210 crore. The bill, which exceeded the lifetime earnings of seven generations, left the trader in disbelief.

Technical Glitch Behind the Bill

The issue occurred with Lalit Dhiman, a brick trader from Hamirpur, who received the inflated bill for a total of Rs 2,10,42,08,405. Upon seeing the exorbitant amount, Dhiman was taken aback and immediately informed the electricity board about the mistake. His son, Ashish Dhiman, explained that when they first saw the bill, they thought it was a mistake and could not believe it.

The electricity board acknowledged the issue, stating that it was caused by a technical glitch. Within three hours of the complaint, the board issued a corrected bill amounting to just Rs 4,047, which was the actual monthly charge.

An Unexpected and Stressful Situation

Lalit Dhiman, the businessman, explained that his monthly electricity bills typically range between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, and the sight of the Rs 210 crore bill had caused considerable stress. Despite the error being rectified, the entire incident had caused significant anxiety for the businessman.

Electricity Board’s Explanation

The SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) of the electricity board, Anurag Chandil, clarified that the inflated bill was a result of a technical malfunction in the billing system. He assured that once the complaint was received, the issue was promptly addressed, and the bill was corrected.

This incident highlights the potential consequences of technical errors in billing systems, which, in this case, led to a highly distressing situation for the trader.