Mangoes Arrive Early in Hyderabad Markets! What Might the Price Be?

Hyderabad: Mangoes have made an early appearance in the city this season, arriving from Kerala in limited quantities. The much-awaited fruit, typically seen towards the end of January, is already being sold at prices ranging between Rs. 150 and Rs. 400 per kilogram. Currently, only two varieties, Benishan and Banganapalli, are available in the local markets.

Normally, mango arrivals in Hyderabad begin around the end of January and continue through the first week of July, with peak harvesting occurring between March and June. During this period, trucks laden with mangoes from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat fill the city markets.

“Arrivals of mangoes started at the beginning of this month, with anywhere between 10 and 80 quintals arriving at the market daily,” shared an official at Batasingaram market.

Due to the smaller initial arrivals, prices have remained high and are expected to stay elevated until the end of January. “In Kerala, mango season kicks off between mid-December and early January, continuing through May. The local farmers sell the fruits to traders who then distribute them to other states,” explained Mohd Qadeer, a trader at MJ Market.

“The demand is growing, and people are buying the mangoes out of love, but most are purchasing no more than a kilogram,” said Sartaj, a vendor at Shamsheergunj.

Also Read: Pichai’s Vision for Google: Streamlining Operations with Significant Management Cuts

As the season progresses, a wider variety of mangoes will flood the markets, including favorites like Himayati, Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu, Daseri, Neelam, and Mallika, among others. Typically, during the peak season, mangoes are priced between Rs. 70 and Rs. 150 per kilogram.