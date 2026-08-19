Manipur: Shutdown over NRC demand; normal life hit across Imphal Valley for 2nd day

Imphal: Normal life was affected for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a 48-hour statewide strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the Census-2027, continued across Imphal Valley region.

Various student and youth organisations, women’s bodies, including influential women torchbearers, and civil society organisations have been supporting the shutdown, which began at midnight on Monday and is scheduled to continue until midnight on Wednesday.

Shops and markets, educational institutions, government offices and business establishments remained closed in most places in the six valley districts of Manipur on the second day of the shutdown on Wednesday.

Public transport remained off the roads, while streets remained deserted across large parts of the Imphal Valley, which comprises six districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

The statewide shutdown, however, did not have any impact in the hill districts, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

JFD activists and shutdown enforcers in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads with bamboo poles and stone boulders, besides burning tyres. They staged protests and put up posters carrying slogans such as “No NRC, No Census”.

Students demanding implementation of the NRC in Manipur before the Census-2027 staged a demonstration outside the Directorate of Census Operations in Imphal, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

Meanwhile, as part of the Census-2027 exercise, self-enumeration began on August 17. The main house-listing operation will be conducted by enumerators from September 1 to September 30 this year.

The Manipur government has already announced that it supports the demand for updation of the NRC and has repeatedly been pursuing the matter with the Centre. A team of MLAs from Manipur is expected to visit New Delhi soon to seek guidance from the Central government and once again urge it to initiate the process of NRC updation in the state.

Manipur government spokespersons Nityaipat Chuthek and sitting BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the state government remains serious about issues concerning the NRC and Census and stands with the people of Manipur in addressing their concerns.

Sapam Ranjan Singh, also a former minister, said that the Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on August 5, 2022, urging that the NRC be taken up in the state. The resolution was subsequently reaffirmed by the Assembly on March 1, 2024, Singh and Nityaipat Chuthek told the media on Tuesday.

Singh stated that the issue has remained a longstanding concern of the state government and that efforts have been continuously pursued through correspondence with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also said that a team of MLAs would visit New Delhi to seek guidance from the Centre and urge it to take up the NRC updation process in Manipur.

The former minister stressed that the issue should be addressed collectively, irrespective of political party, community or other differences, as it concerns the future of the state and its people.

Singh reiterated that the government acknowledges the demand of civil society organisations and the people of Manipur that the NRC should be updated before the Census-2027.

He said the government would continue to pursue the matter with the Central government and make every effort to ensure that the demand is considered. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who returned to Imphal on Tuesday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, said the Centre would take positive action on updating the NRC in Manipur.