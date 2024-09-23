Manish Sisodia: I Had to Beg to Pay My Son’s Fees

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who previously served as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, revealed that after his arrest in a corruption case, there were attempts to incite him against Chief Minister and party colleague Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at the party event “Janta Ki Adalat,” Sisodia stated that he was pressured to betray Kejriwal, with claims that the Chief Minister had implicated him. He recounted being told in jail that he could save himself by naming Kejriwal.

Sisodia also mentioned that he was offered a chance to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was warned that he would be harmed in jail if he didn’t comply. “I was advised to consider my family, my sick wife, and my son who is in college,” he said.

He added, “You are trying to separate Laxman from Ram; no Ravana has that kind of power.” For 26 years, Kejriwal has been both a brother and a political leader to him. Sisodia accused authorities of arresting him and his party colleagues to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party, stating they couldn’t break them from within or outside.

Discussing his financial struggles, Sisodia revealed that after purchasing a flat worth five lakh rupees in 2002 when he was a journalist, it was seized along with ten lakh rupees from his bank account. He lamented that he had to beg to pay his son’s school fees due to the Enforcement Directorate freezing his accounts.

Sisodia was imprisoned for nearly 18 months and was granted bail last month. During this time, he resigned from his position as Deputy Chief Minister and returned other portfolios he held.