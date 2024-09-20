Hyderabad: Students at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have launched a protest, demanding the resignation of the Proctor and voicing concerns over unhygienic conditions in the campus mess. The protest began on Thursday afternoon and continued through the night, with students staging a sit-in outside the university administration building.

The students allege that the Proctor not only failed to address the poor sanitation conditions in the mess but also misbehaved with them when they raised the issue. The situation has drawn significant attention, with a heavy police presence deployed on campus to monitor the demonstration. However, the students have remained resolute in their demands for a clean and healthy environment and accountability from the university administration.

MANUU students protest against unhygienic mess conditions & demand Proctor's resignation for alleged misconduct.

Student leader Talha Mannan has been at the forefront of the protest, urging immediate action to improve the mess conditions and calling for the Proctor’s resignation. He stated that the protest would continue until their demands are met, emphasizing the need for the administration to engage in meaningful dialogue with the student body.

Despite the ongoing tension, students are hoping for a peaceful resolution to their grievances and a swift response from the university management.