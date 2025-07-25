Hyderabad

Manya Joyce Shines at CISCE Regional Gymnastics Championship with 4 Gold Medals

Manya Joyce Thumma from JOE’s Gymnastics Academy, Shaikpet Branch, delivered an exceptional performance at the CISCE Games and Sports Regional Level Gymnastics Championship (A.P & Telangana Region) held at Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana25 July 2025 - 15:26
Manya Joyce Shines at CISCE Regional Gymnastics Championship with 4 Gold Medals

4 Gold Medals in Rhythmic Gymnastics Under-14 Girls Category

Representing Hyderabad in the Under-14 Girls Rhythmic Gymnastics category, Manya Joyce secured a clean sweep of 4 Gold medals in the following apparatus:

  • Rope – 13.50
  • Hoop – 14.50
  • Ball – 17.00
  • Clubs – 15.50
    Total Score: 60.50

Her remarkable score placed her well ahead of her competitors, solidifying her position as the top gymnast in the region.

Trained Under International Judge and Coach Ms. Alica Joe

Manya receives her training under the expert guidance of Coach Ms. Alica Joe, a certified NSNIS Gymnastics Coach and International Rhythmic Gymnastics Judge. The training program at JOE’s Gymnastics Academy has played a pivotal role in her consistent performance and technical excellence.

Selection for CISCE Nationals School Games Gymnastics Championship 2025

Following her gold-winning feat, Manya Joyce has been selected to represent the A.P & Telangana region at the CISCE Nationals School Games Gymnastics Championship 2025.

Top 3 Results – Under-14 Girls Rhythmic Gymnastics

RankNameScoreRegionRopeHoopBallClubs
1stManya Joyce Thumma60.50Hyderabad13.5014.5017.0015.50
2ndYuhana37.80Kadapa8.8010.0010.009.00
3rdSahasra Rekha28.00Ranga Reddy7.006.007.008.00

A Rising Star in Indian Gymnastics

Manya’s performance reflects the growing talent in rhythmic gymnastics in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Her consistent dedication, coupled with elite coaching, positions her as one of the brightest young gymnasts in the country.

