Marnus Labuschagne Credits Australia’s Lower-Order for Crucial Contributions in Fourth Test Against India

Australia: Marnus Labuschagne praised the efforts of the lower-order batsmen for helping Australia extend their lead against India in the ongoing fourth Test, despite a strong and resilient bowling performance from the Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah.

On Day 4 of the match, Australia found themselves struggling at 91/6 but fought back thanks to crucial late contributions from Pat Cummins (41), Nathan Lyon (41 not out), and Scott Boland (10 not out), finishing the day at 228/9 and leading by 333 runs.

Earlier, Labuschagne had been in fine form, scoring his second consecutive half-century of the match and playing a key role in a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Cummins.

However, after Labuschagne (70), Mitchell Starc (5), and Cummins fell in quick succession, India had an opportunity to gain momentum. But the unbroken partnership between Lyon and Boland helped Australia secure a strong lead.

Speaking about the team’s performance, Labuschagne said, “The lower-order deserves a lot of credit for how they managed the final stages of the innings. It was a time when it could have been a smaller lead of 250 or even less, but they navigated it really well.”

Labuschagne also dismissed comparisons to India’s famous fourth-innings chase at the Gabba in 2021, where they successfully chased down 328 runs for a memorable victory. He highlighted the difference in the pitch conditions, explaining, “The wicket at the Gabba was flat, but here, the conditions are different. We were in a must-win position at the Gabba, which made things more challenging.”

As the Test match nears its conclusion, both teams are locked in a crucial battle for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. With the series tied at 1-1, the outcome of this match will give the winner a significant edge in the race for the WTC final.

Key Highlights:

Marnus Labuschagne credits Australia’s lower-order for their resilience.

Australia extended their lead to 333 runs by stumps on Day 4.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, put Australia under pressure.

The fourth Test is critical in the context of the World Test Championship.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, with the winner gaining momentum for the final Test in Sydney.

With the final Test in Sydney approaching, both teams are aiming for a strong finish, as the World Test Championship final spot is on the line.