Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh unit sales in 17 months

New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said that its Fronx sports utility vehicle (SUV) has crossed the 2-lakh unit sales milestone in over 17 months of its launch.

The carmaker had launched the compact SUV in April 2023.

“The latest sales milestone further strengthens Fronx’s status as a game-changing product that combines bold styling with a tech-loaded cabin and various powertrain choices,” the car company said in a media release.

Maruti Suzuki said that the compact SUV has gained significant traction among customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru emerging as the top five markets. It also said that there has been a significant surge in demand for the Fronx Turbo variant.

Fronx sold 1 lakh units in 10 months while another 1 lakh customers were added in 7.3 months.

“With a notable 16% YoY (year-on-year) growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.