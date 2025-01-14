Massive Drug Bust in Khost: Afghan Police Seize 43 kg of Hashish and Arrest Smuggler

Kabul: Afghan police in Khost province have uncovered a significant drug haul, seizing 43 kg of illicit drugs, including 43 kg of hashish, in a major operation against drug trafficking. Authorities also arrested one individual involved in smuggling the contraband. The discovery took place outside Khost city on Sunday, with police also seizing a piece of AK-47 during the operation.

Provincial police spokesman, Tahir Ehrar, confirmed the arrest and emphasized the commitment of Afghan authorities to combat the production and smuggling of illegal substances, including hashish and poppy, within the region. “We will not allow anyone to produce or smuggle hashish, poppy, or any objects used in the manufacturing of heroin,” Ehrar said.

Drug Seizures and Arrests Across Afghanistan

This operation follows another major bust by Afghanistan’s counter-narcotics police on January 11. A total of 64 kg of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, were seized during separate operations in Nangarhar and Kunduz provinces. In these operations, 17 suspected drug smugglers were arrested.

The Ministry of Interior reported that 43 kg of methamphetamine and 21 kg of hashish were confiscated. Ten individuals were arrested in Nangarhar for drug trafficking and purchasing, while seven others were apprehended in connection with smuggling activities in Kunduz.

Earlier in December, Afghan authorities had arrested 12 people in connection with drug smuggling operations across seven provinces, including Laghman, Bamyan, Kapisa, Parwan, Kunduz, Herat, and Farah. A large quantity of illicit substances, such as opium, hashish, and stimulant tablets, was seized during these operations.

Afghanistan’s Ongoing Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The Afghan caretaker government, which has implemented a ban on poppy cultivation and the production of illicit drugs, remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate drug trafficking in the country. Afghanistan’s commitment to becoming a drug-free nation continues to intensify as law enforcement agencies step up efforts to address the growing menace of the illegal drug trade.

