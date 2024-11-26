Massive Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Bag Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a plastic bag manufacturing unit located in the Jeedimetla industrial area on Monday. The incident caused panic among workers and nearby residents as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area.

The fire reportedly started in the early hours, with preliminary reports suggesting that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze. The flames quickly spread across the factory due to the presence of highly flammable materials, including plastic and chemicals used in the manufacturing process.

Firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. Multiple fire engines have been deployed to control the blaze, and the fire department personnel are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control. The intensity of the fire and the dense smoke have made firefighting efforts challenging.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, ensuring the safety of residents and workers in the vicinity. As a precaution, nearby factories have been temporarily shut down to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. However, officials are conducting an inspection to ensure all workers are accounted for and to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Jeedimetla is one of Hyderabad’s key industrial hubs, housing several manufacturing units, including those dealing with hazardous materials. This incident has raised concerns about safety measures and fire prevention protocols in such industries.

The fire department and local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further updates on the situation are awaited.