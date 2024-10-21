Massive Python Rescued at Himayat Sagar Crest Gate by Brave Snake Society Members

Hyderabad: A massive python created a stir at the Himayat Sagar reservoir after it became trapped near the crest gate of the dam. The incident sparked concern among the locals who witnessed the snake stuck in a precarious position.

Members of the local Snake Society were alerted to the situation and promptly arrived at the scene. Demonstrating immense courage, the team tied a safety rope around their waists and descended to the dangerous spot near the crest gate. With careful coordination, they managed to safely rescue the large python, preventing any harm to both the snake and themselves.

Following the successful rescue, the python was handed over to the zoo authorities, ensuring it would be cared for and safely relocated to a suitable environment.

This heroic act has been praised by the community, who commended the Snake Society’s bravery and dedication to wildlife protection.