Massive Sheep Scam Uncovered in Telangana; Enforcement Directorate to Investigate

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a massive scam involving the implementation of the Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC) in Telangana. This probe, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, aims to uncover the truth behind the multi-crore fraud.

Sources reveal that the ED has approached the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd (TSSGDCPL), the agency responsible for executing the SRDC scheme, seeking detailed information about the beneficiaries in each district.

Due to suspicions of money laundering, the central agency has also requested information about the bank accounts used by TSSGDCPL to disburse funds to district authorities and subsequently to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

In addition to internal reports regarding fraudulent activities during the scheme’s implementation, the ED has sought district-wise data on sheep feed procurement, supply to beneficiaries, payments made for procurement, and a comprehensive list of vendors along with their bank account details.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), already investigating the alleged sheep scam, has previously detained Sabavath Ramchander, the Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, in relation to the alleged Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam.

Ramchander is identified as A-9, while Kalyan Kumar is referred to as A-10 in the ongoing case.

Despite the fact that 10 individuals have been named as suspects, the ACB has been unable to arrest two private individuals due to a stay order.

All eight individuals who have been arrested so far are officials from the Animal Husbandry Department.

The ACB has arrested these officials under charges of Criminal Misappropriation (RCO).

