MasterChef UK 2024 Contestant Yogita Nagara Felicitated by Mehfil Group of Restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Yogita Nagara, a contestant on MasterChef UK 2024, was felicitated by Mr. Jaleel Afroz from the Mehfil Group of Restaurants during a press meet organized to celebrate her remarkable journey on the prestigious cooking show.

The event took place in Hyderabad on Saturday, where Yogita’s achievements were recognized and applauded.

Mr. Afroz, representing the Mehfil Group, honored Yogita for her culinary skills and the pride she has brought to the community through her participation in MasterChef UK 2024. The press meet highlighted Yogita’s dedication and passion for cooking, which has inspired many aspiring chefs.

The event was a moment of celebration for Yogita, who has made a significant impact with her talent on an international platform.