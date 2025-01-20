Masters School Games Badminton Championship 2025: Thrilling Finals Conclude in Hyderabad

Hyderabad hosted the Masters School Games Badminton Championship 2025 from January 18 to 20 at the Badminton Academy, Alkapur Township. Organized by the Master Games Association of Telangana, the event witnessed remarkable performances from young players across various age categories.

Results of Finals:

9 Years Girls Final:

Niditha Reddy defeated K. Sriha with a score of 21-15, 21-19.

9 Years Boys Final:

Avish Bolla overcame N. Vedavachan in a nail-biting match, ending with scores of 21-18, 15-21, 21-16.

11 Years Girls Final:

Piyusha triumphed over Niditha Reddy, finishing at 21-16, 21-18.

11 Years Boys Final:

Krishna Dhabi dominated against Arnav Sai with a score of 21-12, 21-14.

15 Years Girls Final:

Thanisha outperformed Shloka with a decisive 21-10, 21-15.

15 Years Boys Final:

Gowtham Shankar edged past Sarush Gupta in an intense match, concluding at 21-19, 16-21, 21-18.

Felicitation Ceremony:

The awards were presented by prominent dignitaries, including Sri Y. Rama Rao, General Secretary of the Master Games Association of Telangana, Arshad Shaik, Greater Hyderabad Congress Minority Chairman and President of the Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association, and DCP Shoban Kumar (SOT), Madhapur.

Medals and accolades were distributed to the winners, celebrating their exceptional talent and hard work. The event highlighted the emerging badminton stars of Telangana and concluded on a high note.