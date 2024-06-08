Maulana Farooq Killed with Iron Rod in Uttar Pradesh; Tensions Escalate

Pratapgarh: In a disturbing incident in Sonepur village of Jethwara police station, approximately thirty kilometers from Pratapgarh district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Farooq was brutally murdered with an iron rod over a monetary transaction on Saturday morning.

According to Jethwara police station SHO Dharminder Singh, Maulana Farooq had provided money to purchase land from Chandramani Tiwari. However, Tiwari sold the land to another party, leading Farooq to confront him at his house this morning. During the confrontation, Farooq was attacked on the head with an iron rod by Tiwari and his associates, resulting in his immediate death.

The blood-soaked body of Maulana Farooq, who ran a local madrasa, was discovered in Sonepur village. The attack has sparked significant tension in the area, with angry villagers preventing the police from taking the body for post-mortem. A large crowd has gathered, demanding harsh action against the perpetrators, including calls for the demolition of the accused’s house.

Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, are present at the scene attempting to calm the situation and take control of the body for further investigation. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime, and the police are actively searching for them.

As the investigation continues, more details are awaited on this heinous act that has shocked the community and heightened tensions in the region.