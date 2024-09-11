Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and Umar Gautam Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by NIA Court

Lucknow: In a significant ruling, a special NIA court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced Islamic preacher Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and Islamic Dawah Center founder Muhammad Umar Gautam to life imprisonment on Wednesday. The sentencing comes in connection with the 2021 illegal religious conversion racket.

Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also sentenced four other individuals involved in the case to 10 years in prison. The accused were reportedly running an organization that facilitated the religious conversion of deaf students and impoverished individuals in Uttar Pradesh.

Umar Gautam, who resides in Delhi’s Batla House area (Jamia Nagar), had converted to Islam after renouncing Hinduism. It is alleged that his organization received funding from Pakistan’s ISI and other foreign agencies.

This verdict marks a critical development in the case, which has drawn significant attention due to the allegations of forced conversions and the involvement of foreign entities in funding the activities.