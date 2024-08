Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed Elected Amir of Jamia Nizamia

Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic scholar Hazrat Allama Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, currently the Shaik ul Jamia of Jamia Nizamia, has been appointed as the Amir (Head) of Jamia Nizamia. This decision was made in a special session of the Administrative Council of Jamia Nizamia held today.

In a meeting of the Administrative Council of Jamia Nizamia held last month, Maulana Ali Akbar Nizamuddin Sabri resigned from his position as the Amir of Jamia Nizamia.

Today, on Sunday, August 4, in a special session of the Administrative Council of Jamia Nizamia, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed was unanimously elected to the esteemed position of Amir.

The meeting was attended by esteemed members of the administrative council including Maulana Dr. Mohd. Abdul Hameed, Hazrat Maulana Professor Badiuddin Sabri, Maulana Hafiz Syed Asghar Qadri Sharfi, Maulana Umar Farooq Hashmi, Maulana Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini, Maulana Nasiruddin Jeelani, Maulana Dr. Syed Jahangir, Maulana Zaheeruddin Ali Sufi, Mr. Arshad, and Advocate Muqeet Qureshi, along with Hazrat Ahmed Mohiuddin, the Secretary of Jamia Nizamia.

The Alumni Association of Jamia Nizamia congratulated the newly elected Amir by presenting him with a garland.