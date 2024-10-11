MCH Hospital Outsourcing Employees Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for 6 Months

Jangaon: Outsourcing employees of the MCH (Maternal and Child Health) Hospital in Jangaon took to the streets in protest, demanding their unpaid salaries, which have been pending for the last six months. The workers, responsible for all essential services at the hospital, expressed their frustration, citing financial struggles due to the lack of timely payments.

Many employees voiced their concerns about being unable to pay their children’s school fees and cover daily expenses. “Even for the Dasara festival, we haven’t received a single month’s salary. How are we supposed to manage without our wages?” one of the protesting employees said.

pic.twitter.com/FkH8MlZh1H — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 11, 2024

The workers urged district authorities to take immediate action, demanding that the current contractor be replaced and that salaries be disbursed regularly by the 5th of every month. They submitted a formal request to the District Collector, asking for intervention to ensure that such delays do not continue, and their basic livelihood is secured.

As the protests intensify, the employees are hoping for a quick resolution from the administration to ease their financial burdens.