Mee Seva Services Across Telangana Disrupted for 10 Days

Mee Seva services in Telangana have been stalled for the past 10 days, affecting various sectors statewide.

Mohammed Yousuf
Hyderabad: Mee Seva services in Telangana have been stalled for the past 10 days, causing major issues for those needing certificates for education and job applications.

Many individuals are facing delays and significant losses as a result.

Officials attribute the disruption to a technical issue at the state data center, which has hindered the delivery of essential services.

This situation has raised concerns about the efficiency of public service delivery in the state, as students and job applicants struggle to obtain necessary documentation on time.

