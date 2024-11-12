Meet Anmol: India’s Costliest Buffalo Worth Rs 23 Crore, Eats Dry Fruits Worth Rs 1500 Daily

Anmol, a buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has made headlines across India for his jaw-dropping valuation of Rs 23 crore, making him the country’s most expensive buffalo. This astronomical price tag exceeds the cost of two Rolls-Royce cars or ten luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles, positioning Anmol as a symbol of luxury and exclusivity in the farming community.

Anmol’s worth is so high that it could buy 20 upscale homes in Noida, highlighting the incredible value of this unique buffalo. His extraordinary valuation has made him a national sensation, with many curious visitors flocking to see the buffalo that has become a living icon of opulence.

The buffalo’s luxury lifestyle doesn’t stop at his price. Anmol is provided with an exceptional daily diet that includes 5 kg of milk, 4 kg of fresh pomegranates, 30 bananas, 20 eggs, and 250 grams of almonds, totaling a daily food cost of Rs 1500. This nutrient-rich diet is carefully designed to maintain his peak health, helping him stand out as a symbol of well-being.

Adding to his pampered lifestyle, Anmol enjoys two baths a day and massages with mustard and almond oil, ensuring he remains pristine and relaxed. His fame was further solidified at the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut, where Anmol was the star attraction, drawing crowds eager to witness the rare buffalo worth millions.

Anmol’s story is a testament to the growing trend of high-value livestock in India, where premium animals are seen as valuable assets in the farming world.