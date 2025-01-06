Megastar Chiranjeevi graces APTA Katalyst Global Business Conference 2025

Hyderabad: .Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the APTA Katalyst Global Business Conference 2025 at Hitex on Saturday late evening.

It is the gathering of entrepreneurs. What should I say? I don’t even know the spelling of entrepreneur. But, I will speak about my life and my journey in the film industry which you can interpret the way you see it in the entrepreneurial journey.

I am an entrepreneur in my own right as an actor. I can draw a lot of parallels. I am an entrepreneur without studying business management. I hail from a humble background. I tried my hand at sports, but that didn’t go well. I was a NCC cadet during college. I even represented the state in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, But, I didn’t see much of the future. Then one day I got an opportunity to act in a theatre play during my college days, which earned me a good name for my impeccable performance. I received a lot of accolades. That made me find my passion. I wanted to pursue my acting career. Though my father didn’t object to it, he cautioned me sufficiently. I went to the film training institute in Chennai. I got my first break even before I completed my training. I faced my own share of problems, ups and downs.

Then more and more opportunities came. I got an opportunity to act along with NTR Garu and Rati Agnihotri in Tiruguleni Manishi. But it flopped. The same producer who blocked my dates. but backed out later and gave a chance to some other actor. When asked he told me that they couldn’t proceed with me because of the flop movie I delivered. Then I told to myself that I would give such performances so that the same producer would come back and cast me in. Which it happened. He produced more movies with me subsequently. When I last counted I found that he produced more movies with me than Mr. NTR.

It taught me that your positive thinking is your asset, it is your strength. I never let negative feelings come to me even when my films fail. It also taught me that we must turn obstacles into opportunities, which I did many times.

Once a film distributor was willing to put in Rs 75 lakhs to produce a movie with me. The same producer didn’t want to put in more than 25 lakhs for some other actor. His reason was that people remained in their seats during fights and dance sequences of my films. Normally the audience take a mini break to attend natural calls or have a cup of tea during such sequences. The producer felt that they were glued to their seats because of my dance and acting performance. Then I became the first actor to act in a crore movie budget. Subsequently, I was even paid one crore for my role in the film. These were my small, small achievements, he told the audience amidst their cheers.

Pawan Kalyan, Ramcharan….every member of my family is my achievement, he added

I always used to admire the Kapoor family in the Bollywood. I want my family to be known and remembered like theirs. Today nearly 9 or 10 of us are in the film industry. Rightfully one magazine mentioned our family as “Kapoor Family of the South. This fact Pawan Kalyan reminded me recently, he shared.

I am not worried about numbers and positions. If you work hard your position will remain the same. I am here because of my fans, who have recognised me much before the industry has recognised me.

For an actor, talent alone is not important. Your behaviour is more important than your talent in your initial as well as all through your acting career, he announced and concluded his one-and-a-half hour-long address. I haven’t ever spoken so openly. I don’t know why I am sharing with you. I found you are my family he told the crowd. He assured full support to the APTA-American Progressive Telugu Association

Chiranjeevi appreciated the efforts of Dr Subu Kota, Honorary Conference Chairman; Sagar Lagisetti, Conference Convenor; Chandra Sekhar Nallam, Conference Secretary; Tej Pakyala, Conference Treasurer; Madhu Vulli, APTA President 2025; Ramesh Thumu, Business Forum Chair and Vinay Velivela, PR & Media Chair because of whose efforts 1000 delegates of Indian-origin entrepreneurs from over ten countries such as North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia could participate in the maiden Global Business Conference.