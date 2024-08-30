Meridian School Banjara Hills Hosts Grand Inaugural for 9th Edition of Meridian Model United Nations

Hyderabad: The Meridian School, Banjara Hills, witnessed a vibrant and inspiring start to its 9th Edition of the Meridian Model United Nations (MUN) on August 30, 2024. The event was marked by the presence of the distinguished Chief Guest, Dr. V. Seshagiri Rao, former Scientist and Assistant Director of ISRO. The conference saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 delegates.

Model United Nations conferences like this one offer students a platform to engage in simulated discussions and debates on global issues, promoting an understanding of UN values and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These conferences are pivotal in helping students hone essential skills such as public speaking, debating, and research, while also introducing them to international affairs and global concepts.

In her welcome address, Madam Nishi Rana encouraged the young delegates to actively engage in discussions, urging them to “approach the Conference with an open mind and a collaborative spirit,” in preparation for assuming leadership roles in the future.

The President of Meridian Schools, Mrs. Lalitha Naidu, an esteemed educationist, also extended a warm welcome to the delegates, emphasizing the importance of envisioning “a better and brighter world ahead, with a future of Peace, Justice, and Prosperity for the human race.”

During his address, Dr. V. Seshagiri Rao recounted a conversation with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, reflecting on the need for more Nobel Laureates in India in the fields of Maths and Science. He encouraged students to pursue research-oriented studies rather than focusing solely on career-oriented professions and emphasized the importance of being life-long learners. Dr. Rao also provided a brief history of the United Nations’ inception in 1945 and stressed the importance of understanding the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Adding to the cultural grandeur of the event, the students of Meridian School welcomed the delegates with a vibrant display of national costumes from various countries, including China, Egypt, UAE, Africa, and Mexico. The event also featured a graceful traditional Invocation Dance in the Bharatnatyam style.

The eager delegates then moved on to their respective sessions, led by the Secretary-General of the MUN, Mr. Rajas Agarwal, the Director General, Mr. Sandiliya Devarasetty, and the Organizing Committee. The Meridian School Banjara Hills wishes all participants a rewarding and enriching experience at this prestigious MUN conference.