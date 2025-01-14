Meta to Face Parliamentary Panel Over Zuckerberg’s Remarks on 2024 General Elections

New Delhi: Social media giant Meta is set to be summoned by a Parliamentary panel over “incorrect and irresponsible” comments made by its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, regarding the 2024 General Elections in India.

The information was shared by Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, on X. Dubey stated that the Parliamentary panel, under his leadership, will soon issue a notice to Meta for “spreading misinformation” and demand an apology.

In response to Zuckerberg’s remarks, Dubey emphasized, “Misinformation in any democratic country tarnishes its image. The organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake.”

Zuckerberg’s Controversial Remarks on the 2024 Elections

Mark Zuckerberg, during a recent podcast with podcaster Joe Rogan, claimed that most incumbent governments across democracies experienced a decline in public trust during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to their ousting in the 2024 elections. He stated, “2024 was a very big election year around the world, and all these countries, India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one… There is some sort of a global phenomenon – whether it was because of inflation, economic policies, or how governments dealt with Covid.”

Union Minister Responds to Zuckerberg’s Statement

Zuckerberg’s generalization about the 2024 elections quickly drew criticism from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who called his comments “factually incorrect.” Vaishnaw pointed out that the 2024 elections in India were, in fact, a reaffirmation of public trust in the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government for a record third consecutive term.

“PM Modi’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,” Vaishnaw added. He also advised Meta and Zuckerberg to uphold the facts and truth.

“Meta, it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility,” he concluded.