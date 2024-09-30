Hyderabad

Metro to Introduce Nominal Parking Fee at Nagole and Miyapur Stations from October 6

Starting October 6, Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin charging a nominal parking fee at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations. This decision was announced by Metro Managing Director KVB Reddy, who stated that the move is aimed at ensuring better convenience and security for commuters.

Fouzia Farhana30 September 2024 - 20:06
181 1 minute read
The new fee structure is designed to streamline parking management and enhance safety at the stations. Metro officials believe that this initiative will improve overall commuter experience, while also addressing parking concerns at these busy stations.

Passengers are encouraged to plan accordingly as the new charges come into effect from the first week of October.

