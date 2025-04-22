MG Launches Comet BLACKSTORM in Hyderabad: Bold Looks, Smarter Drive

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has officially launched the all-new BLACKSTORM Edition of its popular electric urban commuter, the MG Comet, in Hyderabad. The new variant combines smart mobility with bold styling and comes at an attractive Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) price of ₹7.80 lakh + ₹2.5/km, making it one of the most economical EV options in the market today.

Sporting a dynamic ‘Starry Black’ exterior with eye-catching red accents, the BLACKSTORM makes a powerful visual statement. Inside, the cabin features premium leatherette seats embroidered with the ‘BLACKSTORM’ insignia and a refined audio experience delivered through four high-quality speakers.

Powering the BLACKSTORM is a 17.4 kWh battery, which offers an ARAI-certified range of 230 km* along with fast-charging capabilities—catering perfectly to the needs of daily city commuters.

Interested customers can now book the BLACKSTORM edition at MG dealerships across Hyderabad for just ₹11,000. The company is also offering an exclusive accessory pack, including hood branding, skid plates, and other customization options to personalize the vehicle.

Following a 29% year-on-year growth in sales during CY’24, the MG Comet continues to gain popularity among urban EV buyers. Speaking at the launch, Dealer Principal Abhay Dubey said, “The BLACKSTORM edition is designed for Hyderabad’s new-age, style-forward commuters who want to drive smart and stand out on the road.”

With this latest release, MG Motor strengthens its commitment to affordable, stylish, and sustainable mobility solutions in India’s growing EV market.