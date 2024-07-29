Middle East | Hamas Calls for Global Protests in Support of Palestinians on August 3

Gaza: The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has called on all Arab, Islamic, and international communities to take to the streets on Saturday, August 3, in support of the people of Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

In a statement published on the Hamas website, Haniyeh highlighted the ongoing genocide by Israel against the people of Gaza for nearly ten months. He pointed out the alarming increase in the number of prisoners dying in Israeli jails, attributing it to a systematic campaign.

He further emphasized that prisoners in Gaza are being subjected to genocide, psychological and physical torture, and deprivation of food and medicine.

Haniyeh criticized the international community for failing to stop these attacks against the Palestinian people and prisoners, and he condemned the American administration for supporting these assaults. He also expressed disappointment in human rights organizations for not providing necessary assistance to the people of Gaza and the prisoners.

Haniyeh announced that August 3 will be observed as a national and international day of support for the people of Gaza and prisoners in Israeli jails. He urged all Islamic, Arab, and other global nations to hold demonstrations on this day.

The Hamas leader called for continuous protests until Israel halts its attacks on the people of Gaza and the prisoners.