Middle East News | Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas official in northern Gaza

Gaza: Ehab al-Ghussein, undersecretary of the Hamas-run Ministry of Labor, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the west of Gaza City on Sunday, said Palestinian sources.

Israeli forces targeted a house west of the city in the northern Gaza Strip, killing four Palestinians, including the senior official, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua.

Israeli state-owned Kan TV news also reported the killing of Ghussein.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the incident.

The wife and daughters of Ghussein were killed in a previous Israeli attack in Gaza.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

The Israeli attacks have so far killed 38,153 Palestinians and injured 87,828 others in the strip, said the Gaza-based health authorities in an update earlier in the day.