Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations on September 19 in Hyderabad, is There an Additional Holiday Declared?

Hyderabad: The Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, initially scheduled for September 16, have been postponed to September 19. However, there will be no official holiday on this new date since schools and colleges had already declared a holiday on September 16.

Last year, Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan coincided on the same day, leading to a postponement of the Milad-un-Nabi juloos (procession) to ensure smooth conduct of both events.

This year, Milad-un-Nabi was initially set for September 16, and Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled for September 17. In an effort to avoid traffic congestion and maintain communal harmony, authorities decided to postpone the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations to September 19.

Despite the postponement, institutions will not be granting an additional holiday on September 19, as the break had already been observed on September 16.

Earlier, on September 7, schools and colleges were also closed for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. The city has been bustling with religious activities, and this latest announcement is intended to alleviate the heavy traffic expected as thousands of devotees participate in the immersion processions.