Mini Olympics Sports Meet Hosted by HPRC on the Eve of the 78th Independence Day

Hyderabad: The Horse Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) organized a grand Mini Olympics Sports Meet to commemorate the 78th Independence Day at HPRC, Aziznagar. The event saw participation from athletes of all ages competing in various disciplines, including horse riding, dressage, and swimming.

Horse Riding Events:

The Junior Hacks category saw Deep Kukreti clinch the First Place title, followed by Aryan and Shravya sharing Second Place, while Tanvi, Trisha, and Jenya claimed Third Place. Highly Recommended honors went to Suraj and Maria.

In the Senior Hacks category, Abhinav took First Place, Aditya secured Second Place, and Hanna and Vinitha tied for Third Place. Tia, Ananya, and Tanvi were Highly Recommended for their performances.

The Dressage event had Nidhi in First Place, Deep Kukreti in Second Place, Aryan in Third Place, and Tanvi in Fourth Place.

Swimming Competitions:

The swimming events saw fierce competition across multiple age groups and categories:

In the Under 14 Boys 25m Freestyle, Akshaj emerged victorious with a timing of 22.30 seconds, with Krishiv closely following at 22.57 seconds.

The Under 14 Girls 25m Freestyle was dominated by Purvi, who won First Place with a time of 21.56 seconds, while Tanvi claimed Second Place with 25.72 seconds.

For the 14-21 Boys 50m Freestyle, Aarnav took First Place with a time of 42.97 seconds, while Zaid earned Second Place with a time of 54.73 seconds.

In the Above 21 Years Men’s 50m Breaststroke, Kunwar Kushal Singh finished First with a time of 48.08 seconds, followed by Kunwar Vishal Singh (Second Place) at 49.01 seconds, and Shravan (Third Place) at 49.03 seconds.

The Above 21 Women 25m Backstroke saw Zahra secure First Place with a time of 37.51 seconds.

In the Under 14 Boys 25m Breaststroke, Akshaj finished in First Place with a time of 39.14 seconds, and Krishiv took Second Place at 51.59 seconds.

For the Above 21 Men 50m Freestyle, Kunwar Kushal Singh once again earned First Place with a time of 44.24 seconds, followed by Shravan in Second Place at 45.85 seconds, and Kunwar Vishal Singh in Third Place at 52.97 seconds.

In the Above 21 Women 25m Freestyle, Zahra dominated with a time of 25.81 seconds, taking First Place.

The 14-21 Boys 25m Freestyle had Aarnav winning First Place at 17.60 seconds, and Zaid following with a time of 22.80 seconds to secure Second Place.

The Under 14 Girls 25m Freestyle was won by Aahladh with an impressive time of 18.72 seconds.

In the Under 14 Boys 100m Freestyle, Devaj won First Place with a time of 2:00.94, Akshaj took Second Place at 2:08.95, and Krishiv placed Third at 2:22.35.

The Under 14 Girls 100m Freestyle had Purvi secure First Place with a timing of 1:52.03.

The Under 14 Boys 50m Freestyle saw Devaj clinch First Place with a time of 47.07 seconds, Akshaj took Second Place at 49.99 seconds, and Krishiv followed with a time of 55.79 seconds for Third Place.

Special Mentions:

Purvi and Kunwar Kushal Singh were the stars of the day, each winning two gold medals in their respective swimming events.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri Vijender Singh, Vice President of HPRC, Amogh, Executive Committee Member of the Horse Riding Club, and K. Vishal Singh, who celebrated alongside the junior boys and girls winners.

The Mini Olympics Sports Meet at HPRC showcased the spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism, with participants achieving outstanding performances in both horse riding and swimming events, making this Independence Day celebration a memorable one.