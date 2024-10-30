Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurates Cotton Procurement Centre in Husnabad

Hyderabad: During his visit to the Husnabad constituency in Siddipet district, Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated a cotton procurement centre at RK Ginning Mill (Mirzapur Road) in Potharam (S).

He checked the moisture content of cotton and took measurements. On this occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended Diwali greetings to the people of Husnabad. He announced the opening of the cotton procurement centre on behalf of the Cotton Corporation of India, which is overseeing cotton procurement across the country.

The cotton support price and procurement centres will be monitored by the Central government, and the state government will assist in providing basic facilities. He acknowledged that delays in setting up procurement centres by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) could cause losses to farmers.

He appealed to Central Minister Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, to ensure that t cotton procurement begins at the 322 centres across Telangana.

He emphasised that farmers should not be forced to sell the produce below the minimum support price and that all kinds of facilities should be ensured for seamless procurement operations.

He advised farmers not to rush into selling at low prices. He mentioned that if the moisture content of the cotton is below 8 per cent, the price would be higher, he said.