Minister Seethakka Crosses Stream for School Inauguration but Ignores Bridge Concerns

In a recent event that has caught the attention of locals, Minister Seethakka crossed a stream while en route to the inauguration of a school in Gundi village, Asifabad mandal.

During her crossing, she paused to pose for photographs, highlighting her commitment to the community.

However, the minister’s silence regarding the long-awaited bridge construction over the stream has left many residents perplexed and disappointed.

Local citizens have expressed their frustration, stating that while it is commendable for the minister to engage with the community, the lack of discussion about the bridge, which has been a pressing need for the area, is concerning.

The bridge construction has been a topic of discussion among residents for some time, with many hoping for improvements to their transportation infrastructure.

The absence of any comments from Minister Seethakka about the bridge during her visit has raised questions about the government’s priorities and commitment to addressing local issues.

As the community looks for solutions to their infrastructure challenges, the minister’s visit has sparked conversations about the importance of not only attending events but also addressing critical development needs in the region.

Residents hope that future engagements will lead to tangible commitments regarding the bridge’s construction, ensuring better access and connectivity for the local population.